Robber hacks rights activist: Battling for his life in hospital

A renowned child rights activist is battling for his Life at Dedza District Hospital after a robber hacked him with a machete before going away with a laptop and two mobile phones.

Heston Nalikole, the executive director of Children rights and chairman of a network of civil society organisations on education in Dedza was hacked while working in his office.

His wife said at the hospital that the rights activist was severely injured.

Police said they were investigating the matter.

Recently, a civil servant was also hacked to death in his office and robbers went away with assorted items.

