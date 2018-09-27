Malawi CSOs get K11bn funding Scottish govt for projects

The Scotland government has announced it will disburse 11 million pounds (about K11.3 billion)to various civil society organisations (CSOs) in the country to be used for the next four years to focus on critical areas for local and international development goals.

Scotland Minister of European, Migration and International Development Ben Macpherson, who is on a visit to Malawi, revealed this at a news conference in Lilongwe which follows the signing of the Global goals partnership agreement signed earlier by the President of Malawi and the First Minister of Scotland.

“This funding will assist Malawi in realizing its national goals and global goals as well as showcasing innovative ways to bring together CSOs and government towards a constructive goal,” Macpherson explained.

He said there are no conditions attached to the money that has been given to the country but that the funds will not be given directly to Malawi Government but CSOs.

Macpherson further disclosed that they have organized a high-level conference on Malawi and Scotland this weekend under the theme Together for Sustainable Development.

The conference will be held at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC).

“By bringing together government, parliament and civil society, this conference will help ensure that the global goals partnership agreement continues to follow this model of collaboration, good will and cooperation and that it expands and evolves to become a country to country and people to people rather than just government to government agreement,” said Macpherson.

Malawi-Scotland Partnership board chairperson Ann Phoya said the conference will tackle five key areas namely governance, energy, water, education and climate change.

“Since the agreement, we have implemented several projects in areas such as health, agriculture and economic development including 20 projects in the health sector by providing capacity training of medical doctors, nurses and midwives,” Phoya said.

The dignified two-way partnership between Scotland and Malawi is underpinned by mutual respect and understanding, which continues to inspire hundreds of churches, schools, hospitals, universities, businesses and NGOs.

Phoya said the beneficiary projects would be unveiled at the conference which will have three core areas of priority, namely United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, safeguarding and youth participation.

The Malawi and Scotland partnership dates back to 160 years ago

