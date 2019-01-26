Malawi CSOs want Kenyan Sawa Group barred over shoddy construction works

January 26, 2019 Chancy Namadzunda – Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has called on government to stop  giving contracts to one of the construction companies Sawa Group Limited over poor work.

The works of Sawa Group speaks for themselves

Addressing a news conference in Lilongwe, HRDC leadership has threatened to hold mass demonstrations if government continues giving construction contracts to the company, which is suspected of being a conduit of siphoning tax payers money by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) elite.

“We don’t want no more contracts to Sawa Group of Companies for a simple reason, this company is incompetent as it is known for substandard works which never last long. The moment government will decide to give this company another contract then we will take action, even if it means going to the streets,” said HRDC Vice Chairperson Gift Trapence.

Sawa Group is a Kenyan construction company which is enjoying dubious contracts from government.

Recently, a few months multi-million Kwacha bridge over a stream running from Area 23 to Chilinde in Lilongwe melted away in rains while taxpayers watched helplessly.

A short video, which has been trending on social media, shows the embarkments of the bridge losing strength to running water along the Chidzanja road in Lilongwe.

Sawa Group was also under the spotlight after it was  awarded a contract price of $14.7 million (about K11 billion) from Northern Region Water Board (NRWB) when the bidding price was $10 million (about K7.5 billion).

Accoridng to documents, Sawa Group Limited’s total bid price for the project was $10.1 million, but the award contract disclosure published in the media at the weekend put the award contract price at $14.7 million.

mtete
Guest
mtete

Muzichenjera a Malawi Saws group is somebody’s cash cow. Haven’t you noticed their presence at most road blocks? They are even involved in power line construction which locals can ably do.

19 minutes ago

