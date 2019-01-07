Malawi Darts Association elects new office bearers: Chilenga gets hot seat

His vice-president is Brave Chirwa of Blantyre Sports Club (BSC) while Chikondi Kachinjika of C2K Crocks went in unopposed as secretary general.

The treasurer general is Muchanakwaye Mpaluka of Moth Club while the tournament director is Chipiliro Mzanda.

The treasurer general and the tournament director retained their seats after defeating Robert Gongolo from BSC and Marcel Kasambala from Engineers Kasungu respectively.

Lt. Colonel Chilenga defeated Charles Katola from BSC while Brave Chirwa shrugged Dr. Ngwira from Chancellor College.

The newly elected vice-president Chirwa, said the AGM dwelled on many issues to do with the smooth running of the sport in the country and among them was the enhancement of youth development in order to grow the game that has made Malawi proud on the international scene.

“We want to reclaim our status as an excellent darts performance and that can be achieved through youth development,” he said.

Speaking before the elections, returning officer Henry Mereka from Malawi National Council of Sports applauded the association for their smooth transition and thanked all the delegates for a peaceful and orderly voting process.

He also advised them to really strengthen the sport through the youth development process they want to engage.

“Otherwise, this is a sport that has made Malawi proud for many years. I urge you to keep it up,” he said.

The AGM was attended by almost 14 teams from the South, Central and Eastern regions. The Northern Region teams failed to turn up due to logistical problems.

After the AGM, the delegates played the DAM Cup, contested by seven teams from the South, Central and Eastern regions.

The champions were BSC with 18 points followed by Engineers Kasungu as runners-up with 16 points while Moth Club came third on 13 points.

Simeon Kawonga from Engineers Kasungu was Player of the Tournament.