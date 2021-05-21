Malawi Defence Force needing to recruit qualified bandsmen/women and artisans

The Malawi Defence Force (MDF) has flighted a public notice inviting applications from suitably qualified and experienced Malawians for recruitment as bandsmen/women as well as artisans, who after successful completion of military training, be listed to its various units.

The notice says the qualified and experienced artisans include, bricklayers; carpenters; plumbers; cobblers; tailors; motor vehicle mechanics; auto electricians and panel beaters – vehicle body repairs).

Others are welders; refrigeration technicians; radio/auto technicians and computer/ICT technicians.

All artisans are required to have a Trade Test Certificate in the relevant field from TEVET or City and Guilds through a recognised technical school or university with those with higher qualifications having an added advantage.

Tailors must also be competent in designing, cutting, tailoring, embroidery or upholstery while radio/auto technicians will be required to also have a certificate, diploma or advanced diploma in electrical and electronics engineering obtained from TEVET or City and Guilds through a recognized technical school or university.

“Those with degree in telecommunication/electrical and electronics engineering obtained from a recognized University are encouraged to apply.

“Computer/IT technicians must also have certificate, diploma or advanced diploma in computer/cyber security obtained from a recognized institution, CISCO certificate, certificate or diploma In software engineering and certificate or diploma in computer hardware and repair.”

As for the bandsmen/women “applicants must be able to play any musical instrument and be ready to undergo musical auditions [and] those with certificates in music from Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM) or any other well recognized local or international music institution will have an added advantage”.

Other requirements are that all applicants must have a minimum qualification of Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) and must be:

a. Without criminal record;

b. Not less than 165 cm tall for males and 158 cm tall for females;

c. Prepared to undergo intensive medical examinations;

d. Physically, mentally and medically fit;

e. Prepared to undergo an intensive basic military training; and

f. Aged between 18 and 24 for bandsmen/women, and 18 and 28 for artisans and single and without children.

“Applications, in own handwriting, with photocopies of academic and professional certificates should be received not later than 28 June, 2021, addressed to:

The Chief of Human Resource Management and Development

Malawi Defence Force Headquarters

Kamuzu Barracks

Private Bag 43, LILONGWE

“Applicants who meet the above stated criteria are requested to clearly indicate on the envelope the post they are applying for [and] only shortlisted applicants will be acknowledged.”

