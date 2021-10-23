Malawi deports Nigerians and Pakistani for drug dealing

The Minister of Homeland Security Honourable Richard Chimwendo Banda has order the deportation of two Nigerian nationals for being found with dangerous drugs and a Pakistani for operating business illegally in Lilongwe.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Andrew Nyondo, identified the two Nigerians as Chinesi Omuka, aged 35, and Ejike Enebenchu, who is aged 27, while the Pakistani is Yasir Ilyas.

Omuka and Ebebenchu were arrested for being found with 11 grams of cocaine. On the other hand, Ilyas was operating a business using a Temporary Residence Permit (TRP), which is against the laws of Malawi.

“The Minister described the behaviour of the the two Nigerians as persona non grata, hence the decision to deport them,” he said.

He said the two will be handed over to the Nigerian Government upon arrival.

Some weeks ago, the minister ordered the Malawi Police Commissioners to crack down the drug syndicate in the country in a bid to creating a drug free nation.

Lilongwe is City believed to have a highly organised syndicate of drug dealers.

Nyondo said the Chimwendo Banda has further told Police Commissioners that President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s government will not entertain drug dealers in the country; hence, the order made to break the syndicate.

“The President has persistently said that every person living in the country should observe the Rule of Law if the country is to register progress,” Chimwendo Banda was quoted by Nyondo as saying.

