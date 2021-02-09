Malawi doctors worry people harassment over Covid-19 misconception

Medics in the country are expressing concern over continued harassment of health workers due to misconception over Covid-19 matters.

The Society of Medical Doctors (SMD) is worried with continued mistreatment of health care workers by some guardians of Covid-19 patients.

SMD president Victor Mgonjetsi Mithi has dismissed rumours orchestrating abuse of health workers which include allegations that some health workers are mistreating patients and removing genitals of those dying of Covid 19.

Mithi says it is important that Malawians work together with health workers in the war against the Coronavirus pandemic.

This has come out at a joint press briefing co-organised by the Medical Council of Malawi, Medical Doctors Union of Malawi, Women Doctors Association of Malawi, Medical Association of Malawi and the Society of Medical Doctors.

On the emerging controversy surrounding the AstraZeneca vaccine, the health workers say are monitoring trends on efficacy and would help make recommendation at a later stage.

Meanwhile, the community around Kayembe village under Senior Chief Dambe in Mchinji district last evening attacked and sent back a team of health workers who had come to bury a Covid-19 victim.

The community insisted that their relation died of other illnesses.

Director of Health and Social Services for Mchinji, Dr. Juliana Kanyengambeta, says the villagers have also smashed an ambulance the team was using.

The body has, however, been brought back to the hospital mortuary.

Senior Chief Dambe has since summoned chiefs in the area to explain what exactly is at stake.

The senior chief says perpetrators of the violence last evening would be penalised.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!