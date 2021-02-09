Grain traders camp at Capital Hill to press for payment

Some grain traders are camping at Capital Hill, the seat of government in Lilongwe to force Admarc pay them for the commodity supplied to the state run grain trader.

The members of the Indigenous Grain Traders Association have converged on Capital Hill in Lilongwe to force the Ministry of Agriculture intervene so that Admarc could pay them for the maize they supplied to Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc) between November and December last year.

The traders have vowed not to leave the premises until they get the over-due payments.

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Erica Maganga has failed to pacify the disgruntled grain traders.

The traders say they will not leave the government headquarters until they are paid.

