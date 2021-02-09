DPP’s convicted governor Mzomera faces another violence case

Convicted Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor (North) and former Mzimba Hora legislator Christopher Mzomera Ngwira will be back in court on March 17 for inciting political violence.

Ngwira and three others are accused of inciting political violence in Mzuzu at a rally held by the then Leader of Opposition in parliament Lazarus Chakwera who is now State President.

The violence left Chakwera’s bodyguards injured.

Ngwira, who is already resident at Mzimba prison for conviction in another matter, now stands accused of masterminding violence at a place where Malawi Congress Party and Peoples Party supporters got hacked and vehicles were smashed at a rally presided over by Chakwera in Mzuzu in 2016.

During hearing today, MCP deputy president Harry Mkandawire, who was then an executive member of PP, a police CID officer and a medical officer stood as witnesses for the state.

The former DPP governor is serving a four-year jail term,

Mzomera Ngwira, who was prosecuted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for diverting K650 000 from the Local Development Fund (LDF) and had earlier reimbursed some of the money, was on September 28 found guilty of misusing public office.

The court heard that the former member of Parliament (MP) for Mzimba Hora abused his office as MP to award a contract.

