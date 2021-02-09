Parliamentary committee tells National Audit Office to probe K6Bn Covid funds at Dodma

A powerful parliamentary committee has told the office of the Auditor General to institute an audit into the K6 billion covid-19 money which the Department of Disaster Management (Dodma) received from government.

This follows widespread reports that the money might have been abused.

The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament has since written the office of the Auditor General to institute an audit of the K6.2 billion that was allocated to various Covid19 cluster committees.

The move follows inquiries by some quarters of society who are expressing dissatisfaction with the expenditure reports.

Chairperson of the committee, Shadreck Namalomba highlights the outcome of the Auditor General’s reports will allow the committee to hold a public enquiry afterwards.

Meanwhile, the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has since issued a statement demanding an immediate audit on how the money was used by the DODMA.

And in his view, Executive Director of the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) Sylvester Namiwa has described the development as pathetic considering that Malawians are now trusting average citizens with Covid 19 funds.

