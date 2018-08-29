Malawi drawn against South Africa, Botswana and Madagascar in Cosafa Womens Championship

Malawi senior womens football team has been drawn against South Africa, Botswana and Madagascar ahead or the fourth coming 2018 Cosafa Womens Championship edition.

This year’s tournament will be hosted by South Africa and all matches will be played at two venues-10,000 seater Wolfson Stadium and 3,000 seater Gelvandale Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

Reacting to the draw, Malawi coach Maggie Chombo Sadick admitted the draw to be tough but was confident his side will produce wonders.

Chombo Sadick said Malawi need to beat the best teams such as Banyana Banyana to win the Cosafa championship.

“South Africa are a top team in Cosafa they have won the competition four times and all their players are professionals but that does not scare us” She told Malawi FA website.

She added: “We have a young squad and our players want to use the stage to get noticed. They will fight for the country”.

The winner of each group will automatically qualify to the semifinals while the other three will fight for the beat losers slot alongside six other teams from other groups.

Malawi will play its opening match against Botswana on 12th September 2018 which is also an official opening match at this year’s competition.

Then they will face Madagascar on 14th September before playing South Africa in the final group stage match.

Below is the full draw:

Group A

South Africa

Malawi

Botswana

Madagascar

Group B

Zambia

Cameroon

Lesotho

Mozambique

Group C

Zimbabwe

Swaziland

Namibia

Uganda

