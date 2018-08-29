Mutharika gets down to work in Beijing, meets Chinese investors Norinco

Malawian President Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika has gotten straight to work in Beijing, China where he has primariry gone to attend the 2018 Forum for China-Africa Corporation FOCAC.
A day after arrival on Wednesday, the President met the Executive Vice President of China North Industries Company (NORINCO) where the companies executive management committed to invest in mining, agriculture and infrastructure.
NORINCO has expressed interest establish and strengthen and position institutions in mining in Malawi to get ready for large scale mining and value addition to mining products.
President Mutharika informed the NORINCO executive that they have expressed interest to venture into mining in Malawi as the country is upgrading it's mining business infrastructure following indications that the country is sitting on numerous precious minerals and a sudden rush of interest from prospective investors.
Regulate areas where investors can invest i.e. energy sector, agriculture and their must transfer knowledge to local call it Corp Social Responsibility dont bring us shop owners, in most countries foreigners are not allowed to own shops local can run to protect self employment only major companies which can employ 10 plus locals! We have chinese making bottle water really Malawi? How many Africans have shops in china? you can even qualify for a chinese business visa its easy to go to the moon and back than to get a chinese business visa for a mere shop!! but here corrupt… Read more »
Same stories every trip
Sign those deals that will create a manufacturing state so that we can also export finished products back to China. Sign renewable energy investment deals and access those preferential loan agreements to fund more energy projects, infrastructure etc. don’t sign any deals which will reduce Malawi to a dumping ground for Chinese finished cheap products
How can you be going around the World wooing investor’s and yet the environment in Malawi is not conducive to investments.
Electricity is a massive issue.
Infrastructure is something else.
Look at Kenya.
Kenya is serious on development. Cracking on corruption . They have just signed a deal with USA to boost their electricity. PM Teresa May is heading to Kenya too because they can see how serious they are.
The main development in Malawi is CORRUPTION and shielding corrupt individuals.
Rwanda , Ethiopia, Mozambique are doing fine while Malawi is busy looting for it’s citizens.
Will bring millions for campaign and projects which China will pledge so that DPP can continue to rule after 2019. Where will the opposition going to get the money?