Chakwera visits Thambani memorial pillar, says MCP for meaningful change

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has come the first MCP president to visit Thambani memorial pillar in Mwanza where three powerful and influential Cabinet ministers were murdered in 1983 for being critical of founding president Ngwazi Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda.

The four cabinet ministers; Aaron Sangala, Dick Matenje, Twaibu Sangala and member of parliament David Chiwanga killed in cold blood in Mwanza in 1983 by the MCP-led government during one-party dictatorship before their bodies were allegedly stuffed in one vehicle and pushed down a cliff along Thambani Road to make it look like their car plunged down an embankment in an accident.

The MCP then claimed that the four were involved in a car accident as they were fleeing the country to Mozambique but the High Court confirmed the four were literally killed because of their opposition to Kamuzu Banda’s policies and ideas.

But recently, Chakwera welcomed into new MCP, Don Matenje and Francis Chiwanga, the children of slain Cabinet minister Matenje and MP Chiwanga.

Accompanied by Francis Chiwanga, Chakwera said the MCP is now a reformed and rebranded party.

He said those who committed atrocities in the name of the party no longer exists in MCP and asked people across the country to vote for him and the MCP enmasse.

“We have a complete new leadership in MCP. Those who committed the atrocities are no longer in the party [some are in DPP]. This is why we are asking you to join us,” said Chakwera.

He then asked for forgiveness and reconciliation.

“We have a vision for Malawians. We know Malawians deserve the best,” said Chakwera.

The MCP president said the obvious challenge right now is failure by the DPP administration “to decisively deal with issues of corruption, theft and mismanagement.”

Francis Chiwanga asked the people to forgive the MCP just as he had done although his father was one of the politicians killed in 1983.

“Those killings were not committed by the current leaders in MCP. This is a new MCP,” he said.

