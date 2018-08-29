Chakwera visits Thambani memorial pillar, says MCP for meaningful change

August 29, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 12 Comments

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has come the first MCP president to visit Thambani memorial pillar in Mwanza where three powerful and influential Cabinet ministers were murdered in 1983 for being critical of  founding president  Ngwazi Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda.

Chakwera: MCP is now reformed

The four cabinet ministers; Aaron Sangala, Dick Matenje, Twaibu Sangala and member of parliament David Chiwanga killed in cold blood in Mwanza in 1983 by the MCP-led government during one-party dictatorship before their bodies were allegedly stuffed in one vehicle and pushed down a cliff along Thambani Road to make it look like their car plunged down an embankment in an accident.

The MCP then claimed that the four were involved in a car accident as they were fleeing the country to Mozambique but the High Court confirmed the four were literally killed because of their opposition to Kamuzu Banda’s policies and ideas.

But recently, Chakwera welcomed into new MCP,  Don Matenje and Francis Chiwanga, the children of slain Cabinet minister Matenje and MP Chiwanga.

Accompanied by Francis Chiwanga, Chakwera said the MCP is now a reformed and rebranded party.

He said those who committed atrocities in the name of the party no longer exists in MCP  and asked people across the country to vote for him and the MCP enmasse.

“We have a complete new leadership in MCP. Those who committed the atrocities are no longer in the party [some are in DPP]. This is why we are asking you to join us,” said Chakwera.

He then asked for forgiveness and reconciliation.

“We have a vision for Malawians. We know Malawians deserve the best,” said Chakwera.

The MCP president said  the obvious challenge right now is failure by the DPP administration “to decisively deal with issues of corruption, theft and mismanagement.”

Francis Chiwanga asked the people to forgive the MCP just as he had done although his father was one of the politicians killed in 1983.

“Those killings were not committed by the current leaders in MCP. This is a new MCP,” he said.

12
avatar
Kalulu Wadwala
Kalulu Wadwala

But the name is still M C P.
Who in dpp?
Za chamba eti?
MCP is MCP

30 minutes ago
Lilian Kaunda
Lilian Kaunda

Proper title should have been’ CHAKWERA SHOWS REMORSE AS HE ADMITS THAT MCP BUTCHERED THREE CABINET MINISTERS’ and now the puzzled has been opened sons of Gadama and the others should now file for compasation from MCP

45 minutes ago
concerned citizen
concerned citizen

A good move shown by the MCP President, this really shows that Chakwera is a democrat, politically matured and ready to save the people of Malawi. Viva Chakwera

1 hour ago
Kibaki
Kibaki

Thats my president. So wise and intelligent.

1 hour ago
James Banda
James Banda

We cannot continue Blaming the current leadership of the atrocities that happened under the leadership of HKB which both APM and SCK have acknowledge he was a leader with vision. There are people who are trying hard to use what happened in the past to discredit MCP.

2 hours ago
Labwino Lowala
Labwino Lowala

Please Nyasa Times you should take constructive criticisms if you really want your journalistic journey to be taken seriously. I know you don’t publish my comments but Mr Chibaka and all the Yorkshire based top management take this seriously. Do you proof read these articles before publishing them or you do care less about your reputation? Surely it’s not a typo to call our martyr Aaron Gadama as Aaron Sangala. It shows it’s eitheŕ you are incompetent or you are taking your readers for granted. It has reached an embarrassing level as most of your reporting is either copy and… Read more »

2 hours ago
kaka ni dada
kaka ni dada

Pamene DPP inapha anthu 20 ku Mzuzu nthawi imodzi , kupha Chasowa, Njauju koma osapepesa, osafuna kuyendetsa chilungamo pa imfa za anthu awa. Dausi pepesa kwa mabanja anthu mwakhala mukuphawa, anzanu ankapha mu nyengo ya mdima inu mukupha mu nyengo ya human rights koma osapepesa. Basi ndikavotera Chakwera chifukwa wapepesa mmalo mwa Dausi komanso watenga ana wa anthu amene adaphedwawo kuti akhale nawo ndi gawo loyendetsa dziko limene makolo adakhetsela mwazi. Enanu pitilizani kuba ndi kupha anthu ku DPP chipani cha zikwanje.

2 hours ago
Ntumbuka Mwenecho
Ntumbuka Mwenecho

Komanso Mbusa uyuuuu? Shaaa! “Those who committed atrocities are no longer in the party…bla bla bla. Is this disowning the party, its actions and his inheritance? History can never be erased. And for your information Abusa, us the victims still live. One Aerial Chairman once asked me as I tried to board the bus in some remote part of the country where only one bus serviced the area per day. He said “Where is your party membership card”? I said I had forgotten it at home. He then said, “How come you did not forget Mac Hendes ako and you… Read more »

3 hours ago
Aseme
Aseme

Refreshening already healed wounds…Not a good tactic remember its not only these who were killed….Mubweza madzira athu..nanga ngombe

3 hours ago
joyce banda
joyce banda

fisi ndi fisi basi. kumuchotsa ku phiri la dedza kupita naye ku mulanje azakhalabe fisi. MCP Never again, Sapita kawiri.

3 hours ago

