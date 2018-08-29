Experts tell DPP, MCP aspirants  to refuse signing of agreements

A political commentator has told aspiring candidates of the ruling and the main opposition parties to refuse signing an agreement which commits them to their respective parties even after they lose primary elections.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the main opposition, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) are bonding the aspiring candidates to sign the memorandum of understanding to undertake that they would still be party members and would not run as independent candidates or join other parties once they lose party primary elections.

But George Phiri, a political scientist at Livingstonia University said this practice is undemocratic.

“This should not be tolerated in democracy. The candidates should not sign these contracts. They can join other parties that do not require such conditions, this is not the promotion of democracy,” he said.

However, a legal commentator Justin Dzonzi said this was in order, saying party members should abide by party rules.

“This is meant to avoid disintegration of their entities,” said Dzonzi.

MCP publicist Reverend Maurice Munthali said aspiring candidates share the same vision and aspirations with the party therefore there should not be any problem for them to sign such agreements.

