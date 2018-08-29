Mangochi fishermen in tit-for-tat- action,  impound Mozambique fishing vessel

August 29, 2018

Fishermen in Makanjira, Mangochi have impounded a vessel from Mozambique in a tit for tat gesture, just two weeks after authorities in Mozambique impounded Malawian fishing vessels.

Vessel  in Lake Malawi

Reports say the Malawian fishermen impounded the vessel at Chiphole fishing dock and the Malawian security agencies rushed to the scene to diffuse the tension and release the vessel.

There is a simmering tension between Malawi and Mozambique fishermen on the fishing area as each one of them accuse each other of encroaching into someone’s fishing area.

The vessel has since been released after it was discovered that it was full of dry fish whom the traders wanted to sell in Blantyre.

However, the Immigration could not allow the Mozambican traders sell the dry fish in Blantyre because although they has valid trading documents, they did not have valid travel documents.

Mangochi police spokesperson Rodrick Maida confirmed the incident and said the traders were sent back to sort out the travel documents matter.

