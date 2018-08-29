Malawi urban artists concerned with Third Eye’s mental state, appeals to his family to act

Musical urban musicians have launched an awareness that seeks to appeal to Third Eye’s family to act on his mental state which has worsened over time, prompting people to think that he is going mad.

Third Eye, real name Mandela Mwanza has recently been active on social media attacking and humiliating people including President Mutharika, British High Commissioner to Malawi Holy Tett and fellow artist Gwamba, among others.

On July 26, 2018, Third Eye authored an open letter to President Peter Mutharika and falsely accused the Malawian leader of social injustice.

The bitter open letter to the President was followed by an apology the following day in which he asked the Malawian leader to forgive him for wrongly accusing him and speaking to him as his pear.

There was no response from State House on the issue.

Few days ago, the hip hop legend has been day in and out on twitter throwing shades at fellow artist Gwamba because the artist went to America without telling him.

Third Eye accused Gwamba of not respecting elders in the game, him in particular who was the first to go to US on Yali apointment.

Since then, he has been accusing Gwamba of being a ‘fake gospel rapper’and making a good living off his inlaw’s (Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Phd) money.

The artist recently sent a VN to Gwamba shouting and swearing at the artist saying he needs to apologize to his Mother for reasons known to himself.

Gwamba is yet to comment on the issues.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :