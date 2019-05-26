Malawi ease past Seychelles in Cosafa Cup to light up the weekend

Malawi national football team, the Flames, got their Cosafa Cup campaign underway with a win when they showed their class against the Seychelles 3-0 on Sunday afternoon at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban.

The Flames won in the second match of the day in the pool to take the lead on goal-difference after the first round of matches.

The Meke Mwase led team dominated the proceedings against the Islanders and opened their account through Gabadingho Mhango, who netted with a long-range set-piece as early as the ninth minute.

The two sides went to the tunnel with Malawi on the front foot, and they continued where they left off upon their return from the dressing rooms.

The Flames displayed quality football mixing with excellent goals in a match they were fully supported by a section of Malawians staying in South Africa.

Mhango would turn provider in the 49th minute to supply Richard Mbulu when he managed to receive the striker’s cross on the far post and made it 2-0. As it looked the encounter will end at 2-0, Gerald Phiri Junior made it 3-0 with five minutes to go, sealing a crucial victory for the Flames. Interim Malawi head coach Make Mwase has assembled a strong squad as the Flames aim to blaze their way into the quarterfinals where a showdown against Zambia awaits. Malawi finished as runners-up at both the 2002 and 2003 tournaments, losing to South Africa and Zimbabwe respectively in the final.

The Flames, who will play their next game on Tuesday against Mozambique, started with Ernest Kakhobwe in goals while Stanely Sanudi, Peter Cholopi, Precious Sambani and Ernest Petro started at the back. On the midfield, Miciam Mhone partnered Chimwemwe Idana, while John Banda and Duncan Nyoni operated from the wings. Richard Mbulu and Gabadinho Mhango Mhango were infront. The action will continue on Monday when Eswatini play their second Group A game against Comoros Islands at the same venue at 17h00 (15h00 GMT).

