Malawi ease past Seychelles in Cosafa Cup to light up the weekend
Malawi national football team, the Flames, got their Cosafa Cup campaign underway with a win when they showed their class against the Seychelles 3-0 on Sunday afternoon at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban.
The two sides went to the tunnel with Malawi on the front foot, and they continued where they left off upon their return from the dressing rooms.
Mhango would turn provider in the 49th minute to supply Richard Mbulu when he managed to receive the striker’s cross on the far post and made it 2-0.
As it looked the encounter will end at 2-0, Gerald Phiri Junior made it 3-0 with five minutes to go, sealing a crucial victory for the Flames.
Interim Malawi head coach Make Mwase has assembled a strong squad as the Flames aim to blaze their way into the quarterfinals where a showdown against Zambia awaits.
Malawi finished as runners-up at both the 2002 and 2003 tournaments, losing to South Africa and Zimbabwe respectively in the final.
