Silver offers larger-than-life Khuda salary increase to keep him

Silver Strikers FC have bowed down to short-fused striker Khuda Muyaba by promosing him salary hike and new furniture for him to stay put at the club.

The former Moyale Barracks marksman wants to terminate his contract with Silver.

Muyaba took to social media about his intention to quit the Central Bankers after being furious with his exclusion for Flames squad which is in South Africa for Cosafa.

He accused Silver assistant Coach, Lovemore Fazili, who is also Flames interim assistant coach of being behind his exclusion.

Muyaba,who refused to play for the bankers against Mzuni and Masters Security has not been reporting for training insisting he wants to leave the club or else the bankers chase Fazil.

However,Silver Strikers officials have been pleading with Muyaba to return back to the club up to an extent of calling him frequently a day to convince him.

According to an inside source from Silver Strikers executive committee,the club has agreed to raise Muyaba’s salary and buy him furniture as one way of pleading with him to come back.

The official,however said there are divisions on the matter as some officials feel this will not go well with some players.

“It is as if Khuda is bigger than the club and what will the coach Fazil say after his come back,”said the official.

Silver General Secretary, Lawrence Yobe was quoted in the media last week that the club was doing everything to keep Muyaba at the club.

“He is our player and we understand his situation. At the moment, we are talking to him almost every two hours. We are counselling him and it is our hope that he will resume training by next week,” Yobe said.

The marksman signed a three-year deal with Silver from Moyale last season.

He joined Silver after resigning from the Malawi Defence Force as a soldier before quitting Moyale under controversial circumstances.

