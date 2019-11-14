Malawi election case key witness Suleman receives death threat

Death threats have been made against Daud Suleman the key witness for second petitioner Lazarus Chakwera (Malawi Congress Party president) in the presidential election results nullification petition at the Constitutional Court in Lilongwe.

Suleman, an information technology (IT) expert who made a simulation of the elections results management system in court, explaining and demonstrating how data was allegedly manipulated in the system informed the five-panel judges that he is living dangerously.

He wanted to raise security issues in the court, but Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale abruptly objected that he should not say anything after re-examination has been done.

Justice Ivy Kamanga proposed that the issue arising at the private home belonging to Suleman should be discussed in the chamber.

At the end of his testimony on Thirsday during friendly-re-examination by Modecai Msisha, the IT expert exposed that Malawi Electoral Commssion (MEC ) chairperson Jane Ansah announced results when over 4000 results sheets had not been approved.

In the case, first petitioner Saulos Chilima (UTM Party president) and second petitioner Chakwera (Chakwera are seeking nullification of the presidential election results in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections and an order for a rerun.

The court earlier projected that it would conclude hearing the case by December 6 and that the judges would deliver their verdict within 45 days from the date.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :