Malawi elections case: Pumped Gwalidi could end UTM’s case

August 22, 2019 My Lady, My Lords 7 Comments

Mirriam Gwalidi, the first UTM roving monitor to stand for cross examination arrived in the constitutional court, pumped up and eager to belittle Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale’s questions and score political points.

Gwalidi with UTM president Saulos Chilima at the court

However, she presents one of the most damaging witnesses for UTM case, as through her presentations, she is keen to battle Kaphale than defend her facts or confirmation of her affidavit. Interestingly Kaphale, known for his rude attitude, is playing Gwalidi’s game, something someone who knows him should be scared.

Four times during the last part of the day, Kaphale let go of Gwalidi’s off question remarks and only asked her once when she said Justice Jane Ansah was not at polling centres where she declared results.

Comparing Ansahs role to her self is a cardinal mistake and invoking the name of President Peter Mutharika in her responses, will see her evidence being reduced to partisan rants than presenting hard core facts that the elections had anomalies.

The only things she confirmed was that she was not at any centre, she served as a roving monitor in Blantyre City visiting nine centres and that she did not participate in counting any vote. In court facts matter than better speaking and attitude.

Looking at the Judges in court today, Gwalidi could become a political entertainer and a legal case liability as she seems pumped up to humiliate someone. Unfortunately, in court, as Justice Tembo noted one time when he told AG Kaphale to sit properly- decorum matters a lot. She needs to be a material witness not a womens league representative- or whatever they are called.

Mphwito
Guest
Mphwito

The writer is shallow and Nyasatimes should not allow such stories fit for personal facebook posts to be seen as news. Demeti

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
THE APOSTLE
Guest
THE APOSTLE

I HAVE NOTICED DPP CADETS WRITING FAKE ARTICLES HERE ON THE ELECTIONS PROCEEDINGS

GWALIDI WAKUKHAULITSANI ….KAPHALE UNYA MANYI A MADZI

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
nachisale
Guest
nachisale

Yes, this what we want. A seodi White amanama kuti ndi a lawyer koma sangafike pa Gwalidi KKKKKKKK

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Pewani
Guest
Pewani

The writter is just exercisng his/her right to expression. The writter is not a law expert.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
TOSH
Guest
TOSH

chilima sanatenge ma witness mbwelera mkaziyu ndi dolo

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
TAMALISHA
Guest
TAMALISHA

Ndipo Gwalidi anakonza akutiimilira

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Kaitano
Guest
Kaitano

The girl is so intelligent, cadets thought AG will be God in this case.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago