Malawi electoral body commissioners contract ends today

Embattled Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) commissioners are this Friday June 5 winding up and packing their personal belongings at the pollster as their contract expires today leaving behind a nasty legacy that they are incompetent.

Chairperson of the commission Jane Ansah tendered her resignation a week ago amid stormy criticisms from the Constitutional Court, the Supreme Court of Appeal and parliament of the way they handled the May 19, 2019 presidential election which handed down president Peter Mutharika a second and last term.

However, the Constitutional Court annulled the election, saying there were widespread anomalies and irregularities and ordered a fresh presidential election, a ruling which was upheld by the Supreme Court and welcomed by the opposition political parties who challenged the result but rejected by president Peter Mutharika and his ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the DPP have since submitted names of the new appointees as commissioners to president Mutharika for his final appointment.

UTM, Peoples Party and other tiny parties cannot submit names because they have less than 10 per cent of members of parliament in National Assembly.

The Judicial Service Commission has also submitted names of four judges to president Mutharika for him to pick one judge as chairperson of MEC.

It is not yet known when Mutharika would make the appointments as the date for the election draws closer.

