Malawi Electoral Commission decries violence in some by-election areas: UDF candidate protest

March 30, 2021

Pollster, the Malawi Electoral Commission says polling in some areas has to go on despite political violence.

Enelia Mkweza, 80, braced the cold weather in Zomba to make her choice. She says she came out to vote to show respect for the office of the member of Parliament.
MEC chairperson Chifundo Kachale inspecting voting at St Anthony in Zomba Changalume Constituency.

MEC chairperson Chifundo Kachale has since decried violent acts in some constituencies where the electoral body is conducting by-elections.

He made the remarks at St Anthony Polling Station in Lilongwe Msinja where he confirmed that Mec has received reports of some violent acts in some constituencies.

Kachale  said the electoral body has been briefed of an incident in Lilongwe Msinja Constituency where some people blocked some roads to polling centres.

He nonetheless expressed satisfaction with the turnout of voters in most polling centres.

Voting stopped for over an hour at Chilumba School in Chikhwawa following disagreements arising from accusations that some people are blocking people who want to go and vote.

Commissioner Arthur Nanthuru visited the centre to quell the situation.

Nanthuru said the disagreements do not warrant suspending the polling, saying voting should continue.

UDF candidate protest

Meanwhile, UDF candidate for Chikwawa East Constituency, Rodrick Khumbanyiwa, says he has written MEC informing the electoral body that some candidates continued to campaign after the official close of the campaign period.

Khumbanyiwa of UDF: Protest

He also said supporters of other political parties smashed a vehicle which was going round airing campaign messages for his candidacy.

Khumbanyiwa said this today when he cast his vote at Mitondo Primary School Polling Centre.

However when asked, MEC Commissioner Jean Mathanga said the electoral body had not yet received such a complaint.

She said this yesterday when she briefed the District Elections Supervisory Team (Dest) on poling management.

