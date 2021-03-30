Malawi Electoral Commission decries violence in some by-election areas: UDF candidate protest

Pollster, the Malawi Electoral Commission says polling in some areas has to go on despite political violence.

MEC chairperson Chifundo Kachale has since decried violent acts in some constituencies where the electoral body is conducting by-elections.

He made the remarks at St Anthony Polling Station in Lilongwe Msinja where he confirmed that Mec has received reports of some violent acts in some constituencies.

Kachale said the electoral body has been briefed of an incident in Lilongwe Msinja Constituency where some people blocked some roads to polling centres.

He nonetheless expressed satisfaction with the turnout of voters in most polling centres.

Voting stopped for over an hour at Chilumba School in Chikhwawa following disagreements arising from accusations that some people are blocking people who want to go and vote.

Commissioner Arthur Nanthuru visited the centre to quell the situation.

Nanthuru said the disagreements do not warrant suspending the polling, saying voting should continue.

UDF candidate protest

Meanwhile, UDF candidate for Chikwawa East Constituency, Rodrick Khumbanyiwa, says he has written MEC informing the electoral body that some candidates continued to campaign after the official close of the campaign period.

He also said supporters of other political parties smashed a vehicle which was going round airing campaign messages for his candidacy.

Khumbanyiwa said this today when he cast his vote at Mitondo Primary School Polling Centre.

However when asked, MEC Commissioner Jean Mathanga said the electoral body had not yet received such a complaint.

She said this yesterday when she briefed the District Elections Supervisory Team (Dest) on poling management.

