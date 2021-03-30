Simbi’s Khato Civils gives out K200m to Malawi Covid-19 fight

Khato Civils, a South Africa based contractors, have given out over K200 million to government to help in the fight against covid-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Health has received Covid-19 management supplies worth K204m from the contractor and K10 million monetary assistance from Pharmacy, Medicines Regulatory Authority.

The K10 million has been deposited directly into the bank account for the Department of Management Affairs to help in Covid-19 prevention.

Khato Civils Company Director, Ashani Simbi Phiri, and PMRA Vice President Geoffrey Ngwira led the symbolic handover ceremonies in Lilongwe today.

Health Minister, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, says despite the economic effects of Covid-19, the two organisations have demonstrated commitment to fighting the pandemic.

