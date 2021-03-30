Court sanctions Mzuzu city council property sale

March 30, 2021

A court in Mzuzu has sanctioned the sale of some property, mostly vehicles for Mzuzu city council to pay off debt.

Some of the city council vehicles for sale

The vehicles that were slated for auctioning at the Mzuzu court house today after being impounded by  the sherrifs.

This follows the council failure to pay its’  suppliers and some pensioneers who later dragged it to court.

But as some residents eagerly await the auctioneers hammer, the councils legal team is back in the court applying  for a stop order.

The sale was also put on hold yesterday due to an injunction which the court lifted later in the afternoon.

