Court sanctions Mzuzu city council property sale

A court in Mzuzu has sanctioned the sale of some property, mostly vehicles for Mzuzu city council to pay off debt.

The vehicles that were slated for auctioning at the Mzuzu court house today after being impounded by the sherrifs.

This follows the council failure to pay its’ suppliers and some pensioneers who later dragged it to court.

But as some residents eagerly await the auctioneers hammer, the councils legal team is back in the court applying for a stop order.

The sale was also put on hold yesterday due to an injunction which the court lifted later in the afternoon.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!