Police net 2 over Capital Hill thefts

Malawi Police in Lilongwe have arrested tw0 people in connection with a spate of robberies at Capital Hill, the seat of government, including the burglary in the office of vice president Saulos Chilima.

The two suspects are accused of stealing property worth ovet K10 millions.

According to Salomy Zgambo, Lingadzi Police Public Relations Officer, the suspects are identified as Mussa Black and Master Yasin.

Zgambo said Police have since recovered some of the property.

“The recoveries were made on Monday 29 March 2021, at Kauma location following the suspects’ arrest on Sunday,” aid Zgambo.

This follows a series of break-ins into various offices, including the Vice President’s, at the Capital Hill from the month of November 2020.

“Other offices targeted by masked criminals, in which computers were stolen, include Accountant General, Ministry of Health and Ministry of Labour.

“But through intelligence, gathered by Lingadzi Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Police managed to arrest the pair and charged them with breaking into the building and committing a felony therein,” said Zgambo.

She said the offence contravenes Section 311(a) of the Penal code.

The recovered items include 2 HP computer sets, 4 Dell computer sets, 3 Lenovo compurt sets, 4 external hard drives and 6 random access memory.

The property is valued at over K10 million.

She said so far, some properties have been positively identified by their owners and police are still on the ground to recoup to the remaining property.

Black, aged 27 , hails from Chitetete village in Traditional Authority(T/A) Mpando in Ntcheu while Yasin, 25, comes from Maonga village under T/A Mponda in Mangochi.

