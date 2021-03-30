Malawi Tobacco Commission fires deputy CEO, 2 others

March 30, 2021 Nyasa Times Reporter 1 Comment

The Tobacco Commission (TC) has fired its deputy Chief Executive Officer Levi Phelani and two other senior managers.

MP Mkandawire: Confirmed

TC board chairperson Harry Mkandawire has confirmed the development.

He said the other two are Internal Audit Manager William Katopola and director of finance Destone Katenje over abuse of office.

Mkandawire ,however, referred the matter to TC chief executive officer Joseph Chidanti Malunga for more details saying the board can only comment on the top officials while the CEO may give more details about his management team.

Mkandawire said: “I can confirm that indeed we have offloaded him (Phelani) reason being, abuse of his authority.

“We are carrying out reforms and investigations of institutional operations at the Commission so as to bring efficiency”.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Dausee
Dausee
2 hours ago

Harry akuitha!

0
Reply
shares
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Police net 2 over Capital Hill thefts

Malawi Police in Lilongwe have arrested tw0 people in connection with a spate of robberies at Capital Hill, the seat...

Close