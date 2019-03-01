Malawi Electoral Commission in ballot paper vetting exercise

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has announced that from March 5 to 14 it will run the the ballot paper template vetting exercise in the run up to May 21 Tripartite Elections.

A statement made available to Nyasa Times, MEC Deputy Chief Elections Officer, Harris Potani, advises all candidates or their representatives to go to their respective district, city or municipality council offices to inspect their details and sign for them during this period.

But MEC advises all candidates not to bring their supporters to the venues.

“All candidates that wish to amend their details on the ballot paper are advised to bring supporting documents such as the national ID, passport and marriage certificate in case of names,” reads the statement.

It adds that those who claim that their names on the IDs are incorrect must bring proof of their application for change of name with National Registration Bureau and a letter from the bureau supporting the application.

The statement says the vetting exercise will start from 9:00am to 12 noon in all the councils.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :