DMI University final year students drilled on enterprenuership

In a bid to curb unemployment challenges hitting the country, DMI-St. John the Baptist University in Mangochi organized entrepreneurship conference where over One Hundred Final Year Students were trained how to turn their business ideas into practical.

Under the theme ‘innovation catalyst for Job creation’ the conference was held recently at DMI Mangochi Campus .

Speaking during the workshop Rev. Father Sengol Jeyaseelan , secretary, DMI-St John Baptist University said the idea of the workshop came as a response to the current situation on the job market where young men and women struggle to find jobs.

“According to trade economics, unemployment rate in Malawi remained unchanged at 5.90 percent in 2017 from 5.90 percent in 20 16. The situation has not improved last year. As a university, it is our duty to equip our students on how they can fix this problem.

“We want to equip you with entrepreneurial skills so that you should not be limited in life due to unemployment, but rather start your own enterprises hence become creators of jobs,” he said

Jeyaseelan also urged the student to be innovative and come up with business ideas for their survival in life after school.

“ Am urging you my students to take this workshop very serious since it is one of the initiatives that will teach you on how to use the skills and knowledge acquired in class to create your own jobs and become a solution to other youths who are unemployed in Malawi’ He concluded.

Concurring with Rev. Fr. Sengal, DMI University Research Coordinator, who was the workshop organizing chairperson, Dr Narayani emphasized on the need for the students to take advantage of such a platform to shape their future.

“This platform will not only help you start your own business but also how to stand out in the competitive job environment,” she said.

Commenting on the relevance of the conference, guest facilitator, Chifuniro Kandaya who is a social entrepreneur and a branch Manager for The Marketing Minds, said Malawi is endowed with invisible opportunities that can enable the youths to create their own enterprises.

“This is a right time for us as a nation to consider having innovation and practical entrepreneurship as a core subject in our colleges. We need to take advantage of our youthful population by training them on how to convert dormant resources into economic opportunities using sustainable enterprise principles,”Kandaya said.

One of the beneficiaries, a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer science student, Esther Kuweruza said the entrepreneurship workshop was an eye opener.

“We have been equipped with a number of skills that will help us to embrace entrepreneurship with passion and thanks to the DMI leadership for giving us this opportunity,” she said.

The vision of DMI is to spearhead employable education in Africa and to build capacity of students who are ready to meet and solve emerging challenges happening in the world.

