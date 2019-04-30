Malawi Electoral Commission in dry test for results management system

Pollster, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says it will on May 2 conduct dry test for election results management system.

MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa said during the exercise, MEC will place staff and equipment in all the constituency tally centres and also set up a testing main tally centre in Blantyre.

“The polling equipment staff will be given sample results to be for the purpose of the test transmission from the constituency tally centres to the main tally centre,” Mwafulirwa said.

Mwafulirwa said political parties and candidates are welcome to place one monitor at each constituency tally centre at their own cost and should arrange with respective constituency returning officers.

MEC also says stakeholders wishing to be present at the main tally centre at Comesa hall in Blantyre are welcome.

Mwafulirwa said issues to do with congestion over the network and possibility of unlawful access to the network will also be critically assessed during the test.

“The commission envisages there could be some problems encountered in some centres and this is the reason for the test so that any such challenges are can be addressed before the 21st of May 2019,” said Mwafulirwa.

The MEC spokesperson says a second targeted test will be run again before polling day only for the constituency tally centres where challenges maybe encountered during the first run.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :