Chilima urges UTM supporters not to  revenge DPP vandalism of billboards

Vice president Saulos Chilima arrived late in the evening in Mzuzu for a number of UTM Party engagements in the north and immediately told party supporters not to revenge the demolition of party billboards by ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets.

The notorious ruling DPP cadets have been vandalizing UTM billboards and uprooting party flags across the country.

“Don’t worry. Billboards and party flags do not vote. You do. This is nothing, they are just wasting their time because whatever they can do, UTM is set to win with a landslide,” said Chilima.

Chilima said UTM is for transformative politics, therefore he told the party faithful not to retaliate the barbaric acts of the DPP.

“Their time is up,” Chilima asserted. “This is why they are doing these desperate acts just to provoke us but just leave them. We have just days before we knock them out of the government on 21 May,” he said.

Over the weekend, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP)and UTM supporters jointly held protests in Dowa against the DPP uprooting of the two parties’ flags and vandalism of billboards in the district.

