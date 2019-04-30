Chilima urges UTM supporters not to  revenge DPP vandalism of billboards

April 30, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Vice president Saulos Chilima arrived late in the evening in Mzuzu for a number of UTM Party engagements in the north and immediately told party supporters not to revenge the demolition of party billboards by ruling Democratic Progressive Party  (DPP) cadets.

Chilima: UTM is set to win the elections

Chilima: DPP time is up

Mzuzu crowds had to wait up to evening for Chilima to address them

The notorious  ruling DPP cadets have been vandalizing UTM billboards and uprooting party flags across the country.

“Don’t worry. Billboards and party flags do not vote. You do. This is nothing, they are just wasting their time because whatever they can do, UTM is set to win with a landslide,” said Chilima.

Chilima said UTM is for transformative politics, therefore he told the party faithful not to retaliate the barbaric acts of the DPP.

“Their time is up,” Chilima asserted.  “This is why they are doing these desperate acts just to provoke us but just leave them. We have just days before we knock them out of the government on 21 May,” he said.

Over the weekend, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP)and UTM supporters jointly held protests in Dowa against the DPP uprooting of the two parties’ flags and vandalism of billboards in the district.

