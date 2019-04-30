Disqualified UDF candidate appears in court over fake certificate

A disqualified United Democratic Front (UDF) parliamentary candidate for Blantyre north Bakali Osman appears in court Tuesday to answer charges of uttering a false document.

Malawi National Examination Board (Maneb) spokesperson Mayamiko Chiwaya has confirmed that Osman is set to appear in court in Blantyre.

“After examining the MSCE certificate which MEC presented to us, we discovered that it was fake, it was forged. The certificate will be provided in the court as evidence,” said Chiwaya.

UDF publicity secretary Ken Ndanga said he could not comment because the party has not been officially communicated to on the matter.

Osman is currently on police bail.

MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa said Osman presented the fake certificate to dodge a proficiency test of reading and speaking English.

“We received a complaint that Mr. Osman presented a fake MSCE certificate so we presented the certificate to Maneb who confirmed that the certificate was indeed fake,” said Mwafulirwa.

Mwafulirwa said the commission is still investigating other candidates.

“We will disqualify any candidate who flouts the laws and rules even a day before the election,” said Mwafulirwa.

The MEC publicist said there will be no substitution for the party for the disqualified candidate.

