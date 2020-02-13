Malawi Electoral Commission plays down office closures

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says the forceful closures of its offices in the country’s cities will not affect operations of the pollster.

MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa said this on Thursday after Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) forced the closure of the offices to force MEC chairperson Jane Ansah and other commissioners to resign following the Constitutional Court election case ruling which said that the presidential election was marred by irregularities and anomalies which had been widespread, systematic and grave that the results had been compromised.

“Operations of the Malawi Electoral Commission have not been affected. We have offices all over the country so our staff in other offices are working,” he said.

HRDC closed MEC offices in Blantyre, Zomba, Lilongwe and Mzuzu triggering fears that the closure might affect the Constitutional Court sanctioned fresh presidential election in five months time.

Ansah told a parliamentary hearing that she is due for retirement this year but has refused to step aside following the court ruling, saying she would only do so when the Supreme Court upholds the ruling.

One of the commissioners Mary Nkosi however said she could not resign now because she feared she could lose her benefits which include her gratuity.

But commissioner Moffat Banda ruled out resigning following the flawed election.

