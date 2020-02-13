MEC commissioners in Mangochi for Malawi election postmortem

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) commissioners are in Mangochi for the post-mortem of the May 21, 2019 Tripartite Elections as rights activists were sealing off their offices to force them resign.

The postmortem meeting also comes barely a day after the conclusion of a parliamentary hearing in Lilongwe to ascertain whether the commissioners are competent to hold and handle a Constitutional Court sanctioned fresh presidential election in five months time.

MEC chairperson Jane Ansah said the meeting would enable the President Peter Mutharika appointed commission to identify where they went wrong and how the situation could be improved next time.

Commissioner bishop Mary Nkosi is the centre of attention following her revealing of the details of the flaws in the way MEC handled the now annulled presidential election.

She told the parliamentary hearing that most of the decisions were not made by the commissioners but were made by the chief executive officer Sam Alufandika which is against the law.

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has since sealed MEC offices across the country to force Ansah and the other commissioners resign following a Constitutional Court election case ruling which said the election was marred by irregularities and anomalies which had been so widespread, systematic and grave that they affected the results of the poll.

