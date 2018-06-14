Malawi Electotal Commisison warns political partisan chiefs

Pollster Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has sternly warned traditional leaders against supporting particular candidates or parties in the run up to the election, saying this is a recipe for political violence.

MEC commissioner Moffat Banda says experience has shown that past election violence was caused by partisan chiefs who work to help certain candidates and parties to win an election.

“Every candidate and party should be allowed to campaign anywhere and any time,” said Banda.

He reminded the traditional leaders that Malawi is a democracy therefore everyone allowed by law should be allowed to participate in an election without any hindrance.

Banda then called on people in the central region to register for the 2019 election when the voter registration opens in the region in two weeks time.

