Malawi Electotal Commisison warns political partisan chiefs

June 14, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 4 Comments

Pollster Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has sternly warned traditional leaders against supporting particular candidates or parties in the run up to the election, saying this is a recipe for political violence.

Chiefs: Told not to be partisan

MEC commissioner Moffat Banda says experience has shown that past election violence was caused by partisan chiefs who work to help certain candidates and parties to win an election.

“Every candidate and party should be allowed to campaign anywhere and any time,” said Banda.

He reminded the traditional leaders that Malawi is a democracy therefore everyone allowed by law should be allowed to participate in an election without any hindrance.

Banda then called on people in the central region to register for the 2019 election when the voter registration opens in the region in two weeks time.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

4 Comments on "Malawi Electotal Commisison warns political partisan chiefs"

avatar
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
#DzukaniAmalawi
Guest
#DzukaniAmalawi

Too late MEC. The cancer has already spread. The law should be reviewed to strictly bar chiefs from participating in politics and also bar politicians from manipulating chiefs. We just have too many manipulatable chiefs who dont’ hesitate to sell their souls for a plate of msima ndi chambo.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
geofchaponda
Guest
geofchaponda

ngongoliwa ndi lundu analiko?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Paradign Shift
Guest
Paradign Shift

Mec should send special messages to T/A Lundu & Chief Ngolongoliwa.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Wanrike
Guest
Wanrike

Iwe Moffat, zimenazo suunenera kumwera Jonathan just zigawo zina bwanji, pita ukamuuze ngongoliwa Ndi Lundu wamva

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

More From Nyasatimes