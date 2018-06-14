Bushiri invites US gospel star Jakelyn Car at ECG International Youth Conference this week

June 14, 2018

All roads for Christian youths across the world leads to Pretoria Showgrounds this  Saturday as Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) International Youth Conferencereturns and headlined by US gospel star Jaclyn Carr.

Jaclyn Carr to perform

According to a press statement made available Wednesday afternoon and signed  by ECG publicist Ephraim Nyondo, the conference is one ECG major annual church  events that brings together christian youths across the world to interact and share the word of God.
Nyondo said this year’s event—which ECG leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his  wife Prophettess Mary Bushiri will attend—promises fireworks as already tens of  thousands of youths from difference branches across the world have always  confirmed attendance.
“Right now we are already talking of about 25 000 youths who have confirmed  attending. I am sure by Friday, the number will have doubled,” said Nyondo, “We are not necessary looking at the figures; rather the hunger that the youths have for the  gospel, to sit down with each other and commit to the Lord.”
A lot of events have been scheduled for the day and, among others, include poetry,  bible study, sports, drama, musical performance, inspiration speeches and  testimonies. Headlining the event is the 21-year-old, multi-award winning US
gospel Jaclyn Carr.
The conference is said to start at 9:30 hours (CAT) and it will air live on Prophetic Channel.
