Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority constructs K7.5bn office complex

In a bid to reduce cost and improve fuel test work in the country, Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has pumped K7.5 billion into construction of an office complex in Lilongwe.

MERA Chief Executive Officer Collins Magalasi said they are building their office complex which will have fuel sample test laboratories to assist them conduct their work efficiently and effectively.

He said when the building is completed MERA will be able to test fuel samples within the short period of time that will help to reduce time that people spent waiting for the fuel results from the laboratory.

“We were sending fuel samples to Blantyre and outside the country for test which took a long time to examine while people were waiting for it, which cost a lot of money. But when our offices are done, we will reduce this challenge,” he said.

Magalasi added that the newly constructed office complex building will help them to have specific needs to accommodate more staff as the industry will require.

“It will also beautify the city of Lilongwe because it will use solar electricity as backup,” he said.

Magalasi explained that the building will have an underground car park for more than 150 vehicles and auditorium that will accommodate hundreds of people.

The authority’s board of directors chairperson Joseph Paul Bvumbwe said so far they have spent K4 billion out of the K7.5 billion and that construction is expected to finish within the next seven or eight months.

“When the office complex will assist us to raise money because we will allow private institutions, government, and companies to rent some offices in the building,” Bvumbwe said.

The office complex is being built by Terrastone Construction Company and its project architect Ignatius Chitsanthi said construction will end in February 2020.

Currently, MERA rents office space in Development House at City Centre in Lilongwe.

