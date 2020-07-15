Malawi establishes national Covid-19 office to spearhead fight against virus pandemic

The Malawi Government has established a National Covid-19 Office in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), effectively replacing the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19.

However, In a statement, the Chief Secretary to Government, Zanga-zanga Chikhosi said the governance structure will comprise a reconstituted Presidential Taskforce and a National Secretariat.

The Office is expected to spearhead the fight against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

According to a press release issued a few minutes ago, the Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda and Dr. John Phuka of the College of Medicine are co-chairpersons of the Office while Ministers of Finance, Felix Mlusu, Agnes Nyalonje of Education, Kennedy Edward Kandodo (Labour) and Titus Edward Songiso Mvalo are members.

Other members include the Minister of Information, Gospel Kazako, the executive director of the Christian Health Association of Malawi (CHAM) Innocencia Chirombo, president of the Civil Servants Trade Union (CSTU), Joseph Mdambo, Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa and Inkosi ya Makhosi M’mbelwa V (Mkhosi Jere).

The statementsays the secretariat will be headed by the National Covid-19 Coordinator.

“The National Covid-19 Office will be providing daily updates to the nation. His Excellency the State President will be addressing the nation on Covid-19 at fortnightly intervals,” says the statement.

