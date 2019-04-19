Malawi ex-first lady Shanil suss out an apology from DPP’s Ben Phiri

Former First Lady Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri (formerly Mrs Muluzi) has rejected the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) director of elections Ben Phiri apology over offensive and insensitive remarks he made in Balaka west, demanding he makes another rally in the area and withdraw his slurs.

Phiri told a rally in the constituency where Dzimbiri is vying for a second parliamentary term that the former legislator had her marriage broken with former president Bakili Muluzi because she is not satisfactory in bed.

“I have not seen the apology because I am told he has posted on facebook, I am not on Facebook but my response is that he should go back to the audience he made the offensive remarks and make the apology,” she said.

He said people in her village have no access to social media platforms therefore, he said, what he said is still stuck in their heads.

Women rights activist Emma Kaliya advised Dzimbiri to seek legal redress over the matter.

“The remarks are just unfortunate. We, at Malawi Human Rights Resource Centre condemn it. This was insulting the modesty of a woman,” she said.

Ben Phiri’s remarks have received countrywide condemnation.

In a video clip, Phiri says Muluzi divorced her because she is not good in bed.

“I have never seen a yao who can fail in bed but this one completely failed this is why her marriage ended,” said Phiri to the hand-clapping of women in the rural Balaka.

In his apology statement, Phiri however says: “As most of you are aware, there is a video [clip] in circulation in which I was captured at one of the campaign rallies in Balaka district with sentiments directed at the Hon. Dr. Shanil Dzimbiri which have been interpreted as attacking the modesty of a woman.

“I would like to sincerely and unconditionally apologise to Dr. Shanil Dzimbiri, her family members, women of Malawi and all Malawians offended by the remarks.”

He further apologized to the DPP for what he says the damage the sentiments gave caused to the party, saying the sentiments do not represent the position of the party or its leader.

Dzimbiri is a humble down to earth woman who never insults anyone during her political rallies but practices issue based campaign.

The former First Lady comes from the same area as the sitting First Lady Gertrude Mutharika.

