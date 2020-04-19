Gloves are off: DPP cadets revolt against presidential aide Chisale

The gloves are off in the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as militant party cadets led by Blantyre-based notorious Mike Chitenje, popularly known as Bangwe 1, have openly declared to dump supporting President Peter Mutharika if his security aide, Norman Chisale, remains at State House.

According to video clips circulating on social media of Chitenje, Stone Mwamadi both from Blantyre while in Mangochi Edward Madakawo and Kefasi Banda with his fellow DPP cadets are seen demanding Chisale’s immediate removal as Mutharika’s presidential security director.

“If the boss ( President Mutharika) loves Chisale, he should always leave him in Lilongwe whenever he is visiting Blantyre. Nobody, among us, wants to see Chisale anywhere near the royal family. In fact, we are not alone in this war, our counterparts in Mangochi, Liwonde and Zomba are also part of us,” Chitenje is heard saying in the video.

The members describe Chisale as a greedy person who does not pick their calls or answer any of their correspondence, simply because he wants to enjoy the royal fortunes alone, yet his fellow party loyalists are out there languishing in poverty.

Chisale, who at times has been seen addressing DPP political rallies, has been seen in public activities like buying meals and different items for street kids in Blantyre and financially supporting the construction of a church in his home district of Ntcheu and donating a bus to CCAP Nkhoma Synod.

In a video clip from Mangochi cadets are threatening Chisale not to step his feet in the district and have since advised him to relocate his Zimatha Executive Lodge to his home village in Ntcheu.

“We want to tell you Chisale that we are struggling because of you and if the president loves you so much we will leave the party for you, and you have to remove your Zimatha Lodge and plant in in Ntcheu district,”said Edward Madakawo in the clip.

Chisale quoted by one of the blogs is urging all those that have issues with him to follow the proper channels to address their grievances.

“ I am not a politician so don’t drag me into your politics, I am a security guy and the President security is my priority. I am warning those thugs that are threatening to deal with me to be careful of what they are saying- as long as the president security is threatened then I will have no choice bit to deal with them,“ Chisale said.

Meanwhile, DPP spokesperson Nicholous Dausi has advised party members to channel their problems to the secretary general and not wash dirty linen in public

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!