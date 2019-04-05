Malawi ex-president Muluzi fit and well: Atupele refutes ‘fake news’, says UDF manifesto launch set for Sunday

United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi has publicly denied social media reports that Malawi’s first democratic president Bakili Muluzi has been attacked by stroke, saying he is fit and well.

Atupele in a video posted on his Twitter feed and Facebook account branded reports which went viral on social media about his father’s ill health as “fake news.”

“I have seen the rumours circulating about the former President being affected by a stroke. These rumours are simply not true and he is fit and well,” said Atupele.

The young Muluzi, who is contesting for presidency in the May 21 Tripartite Elections on UDF banner, said the rumours were created by political rivals to “undermine” his launch of elections campaign and manifesto scheduled at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe on Sunday.

“These rumours are being circulated to undermine our manifesto and campaign launch on April 7 2019,” said Atupele.

He said ‘Achair’ as former president is called, is fit and that the family would always inform the public immediately of such a serious issue “and through appropriate official channels.”

Atupele, who is serving as Minister of Health in President Peter Mutharika’s Cabinet since 2014 but is running for presidency under his UDF banner, assures “all is well” for former president at his BCA residence in Blantyre.

He has insisted that UDF is going to the elections alone and not in any electoral alliance.

Muluzi, who governed from 1994 to 2004, is accredited for creating governance institutions such as Malawi Human Rights Commission, Anti-Corruption Bureau, the Malawi Law Commission, the Ombudsman’s Office and the Malawi Electoral Commission and Judiciary

He led an underground movement around 1983 after the death of three Cabinet ministers Aaron Gadama, Dick Matenje, Twaibu Sangala and a parliamentarian David Chiwanga during the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) era under the one-party dictatorship by Ngwazi Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda.

The 1992 pastoral letter issued by Catholic bishops titled ‘Living Our Faith’, hit the nail on the head as it was considered a remarkable support to what they had been demanding.

