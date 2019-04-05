Ambassadors of God embarks on girl child school retention programme

A youth led Non-Governmental Organization, Ambassadors of God (AOG) has started implementing several projects aimed at improving welfare of school going girls as well as school dropouts in Mtsiriza, Lilongwe district.

One of its project is the Muloreni Mtsikana Aphunzile (Let the girl child get an education) which is working towards ensuring girls return to school after dropping out due to pregnancies and other challenges including financial challenges.

In an interview with the Malawi News Agency on fridy in Lilongwe, AOG’s Executive Director, Blessings Chiwosi said the project started under the backdrop that many girls face different challenges that deter them from achieving their dreams.

“Our organization is Christ centered hence the name but it is not aligned to any religious denomination. We are working towards achieving women empowerment by helping girls that want to return to school but lack resources to do so.

Apart from sponsoring girls in this project we also have a mini project where we are working with school going girls and enlighten them of their rights since many are not aware of their rights to prevent them from sexual abuse from teachers and other authorities. We also sensitize communities and train peer educators to teach girls on different issues affecting them,” he said.

AOG has over 38 students who dropped out of school but managed to sponsor only eight due to financial constraints but wishes to help them all.

The NGO is currently sponsoring girls by solely relying on its member’s monthly contribution as the group has over 50 members nationwide and is open to partner with others for the welfare of girls.

