Malawi ex-president Muluzi to kick off campaign for Mutharika after Ramadhan , says AA

Former president Bakili Muluzi, the country’s first multiparty president from 1994 to 2004, will his the road with whistle stop campaign tours to campaign for President Peter Mutharika, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) torch-bearer in the fresh presidential election set for July 2.

This was disclosed by Mutharika’s running mate Atupele Austin (AA) Muluzi in Zomba on Saturday during the whistle stop tour to Mangochi.

Apparently, Atupele is a son of the former president who stepped down in 2004 after serving as president for 10 years.

Atupele said ‘A Chair’ [Muluzi] – who retired from active politics in 2009 due to ill-health – will come to give his endorsement to the APM –AAM ticket.

“The former president Muluzi will be joined by DPP vice president Eastern Region Bright Msaka among others during the tour,” said Atupele.

He said Muluzi senior will start the tour end of Ramadhan marked by a big celebration called Eid ul-Fitr (the festival of the breaking of the fast).

“The former president will come to give his endorsement statement,” said Atupele.

He further told people he met at Thondwe, Zomba Boma and Chinamwali that voting for Mutharika as President means voting for him as Vice President.

In his message, to other parties who depends on courts and destroying people’s properties including shops in the name of demonstration that DPP and UDF are not parties they can shake in Malawi.

In his statement, DPP campaign director Ben Phiri, who is also the Minister of Local Government described Malawi Congress Party as tarmec (poison) which kills people, urging people to only vote for Mutharika.

Senior Chief Mlumbe hailed President Mutharika for choosing Atupele M as his running mate, described the choice as the best of the best.

Among others officials who were present during the tour includes vice president for UDF Lilian Patel, Rosby Gadama the Member of Parliament for Zomba Thondwe constituency, DPP Blue League chairperson Dumisani Lindani, UDF MP for Zomba Ntonya constituency Ned Poya and DPP Youth Director for Eastern region Steven Bamusi.

