Malawi ex-veep Kachali endorses Chakwera for president: MCP in alliance with Freedom Party

February 4, 2019 Wanga Gwede- Nyasa Times 13 Comments

Former vice-president Khumbo Kachali  has announced that his  Freedom Party (FP) has entered into an electoral alliance with main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and has endorsed the candidature of Lazarus Chakwera and his running mate Sidik Mia.

Kachali (right) endorses Chakwera for president

Kachali said on Sunday at a news conference that he backs MCP torchbearer  in the watershed  May 21 Tripartite elections.

“We in the Freedom Party subscribe to Chakwera to lead this country on our behalf,” said Kachali.

In 2014, Kachali endorsed incumbent President Peter Mutharika and Saulos Chilima on Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ticket which eventually won the polls.

But this time around, Kachali said he would support Mutharika.

“Malawians of goodwill here in Malawi and in the diaspora, I would wish to state that Malawi requires what we call change,” he said.

Chakwera said he was “happy”  that MCP has “reached an agreement” with Kachale and his Freedom Party “to enter into these elections together.”

He said Kachali’s party  “subscribes to the ideals of MCP.”

While serving as State Vice-President during the Joyce  Banda regime, Kachali had quit  People’s Party (PP) with only few days to the 2014 Tripartite Elections.

Banda left out Kachali as a running mate and opted for Sosten Gwengwe – the presidential ticket that flopped miserably.

Joyce Banda and Kachali were expelled from  Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)in December 2010 for allegedly forming parallel party structures. However, the two were on record as having said their dismissal was because they refused to endorse the presidential candidature of current DPP leader Peter Mutharika.

In April 2012, Banda ascended to the presidency in line with constitutional order after the death of former president the late Bingu wa Mutharika and picked Kachali as her Vice-President.

Before joining DPP, Kachali was treasure general of United Democratic Front (UDF), the party which Banda also served as director of women.

Pitala and Zamiya K145 million Bwezani Mwaba
Guest
Pitala and Zamiya K145 million Bwezani Mwaba

Atumbuka, Ankhonde, Angoni in the north, Atonga and Anyachusa are sick and tired of the quota system of education and being sidelined for jobs by the one sided government of Lomwes. Malawians in general are tired of the selfish leadership. Malawians are tires of thieves like Alamu Pumani Mwakalamba and his harlot, Ben Phiri, Norman Chisale, Henry Mussa, Chapinda and many others. Malawians are tired of abuse of state resources. Malawians are tired of laws breakers who are evading roads traffic laws with new number plates Ana agogo etc. The police are doing nothing about it.

19 minutes ago
Mjonanje
Guest
Mjonanje

Disregard vote ya Eastern Region (ATUPELE) at your own peril. Don’t think anthu a Eastern Region ndi atulo……..we are watching!

24 minutes ago
Nameless
Guest
Nameless

U see, i tried to find out myself if i can get reason why Malawi does not prosper like any other countries around her? Is because of mismanagement of government? But recently I have come to conclusion that we people of Malawi we will never prosper if our mindset not change. For example everyone right now believe that there is no party that can win the Elections without joining forces!? Really? kkk very pathetic. Every Malawian believes he/she can not progress without help from someone else. That is why u see Atupere muluzi want to do the same mistake his… Read more »

34 minutes ago
MALAWI CITIZEN
Guest
MALAWI CITIZEN

amene tili a ku mzimba tikuziwa kuti iyi ndi medal yovuta kwambili,kachali has a big influence in Northen region especially mzimba,obvisiou,manyamula,edingeni,embangweni,ku sazu uko,ku mharaunda konse uko ma vote tatola apa.mcp 2019 bomaaa basi good move mr president

58 minutes ago
Morgan
Guest
Morgan

Chilima will be disappointed, the race is between MCP and DPP of which MCP is winning. Look at some candidates that he is banking on. IN mzimba north east his candidate a sitting MP will come number 3 or 4. Yet chilimà counts on her. Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk. Reality will catch up with you on 22 may, 2019

1 hour ago
Morgan
Guest
Morgan

If only you knew khumbo kachale, u could have reserved the insults you are throwing at him. The coming in of khumbo consolidate the 520,000 votes of mzimba. There are now 3 powerful leaders in the name of harry mkandawire, Iron lady Catherine Gotani hara and now khumbo. Your comments are blindly made. WATCH!!!!!!!!

1 hour ago
Wiseman
Guest
Wiseman

Game ndi ya ma vice president, sakumvetsa. Akufuna mpando wonona

2 hours ago
Jones Gondwe
Guest
Jones Gondwe

What benefits will Khumbo bring to MCP? He is a selfish person who is even not liked in his constituency. You are destroying the party. Avoid many recycled politicians in your party .

2 hours ago
Wilson
Guest
Wilson

Going by statitics, can Hon Khumbo Hastings Kachali bring more than 200, 000 votes into the MCP fold? Any alliance outside UDF and PP is a waste of time and resources. UDF holds the key for elctions victory in Malawi. That young man (AA Muluzi) is a strong person in most parts of the North, Centre, East as well as in the South. Alliance without UDF is a sham and MCP will learn it the hard way

2 hours ago
Ecclessia
Guest
Ecclessia

Boss you can die for Atupele, you have vigrously campained for him.

1 hour ago
Makwinja
Guest
Makwinja

Surely UDF is a deal.They are handling a winning alliance.

1 hour ago
Gona pa Muhanya
Guest
Gona pa Muhanya

Are sure? Do you live in Malawi at the moment or travel extensively across the country? if you are and you do probably you could have hold you opinion.

1 hour ago
Hastings Kamuzi
Guest
Hastings Kamuzi

The difference of 10,000 votes one can be a president. You know what, it is not 50+1. so any vote counts.

1 hour ago

