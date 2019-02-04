Malawi ex-veep Kachali endorses Chakwera for president: MCP in alliance with Freedom Party

Former vice-president Khumbo Kachali has announced that his Freedom Party (FP) has entered into an electoral alliance with main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and has endorsed the candidature of Lazarus Chakwera and his running mate Sidik Mia.

Kachali said on Sunday at a news conference that he backs MCP torchbearer in the watershed May 21 Tripartite elections.

“We in the Freedom Party subscribe to Chakwera to lead this country on our behalf,” said Kachali.

In 2014, Kachali endorsed incumbent President Peter Mutharika and Saulos Chilima on Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ticket which eventually won the polls.

But this time around, Kachali said he would support Mutharika.

“Malawians of goodwill here in Malawi and in the diaspora, I would wish to state that Malawi requires what we call change,” he said.

Chakwera said he was “happy” that MCP has “reached an agreement” with Kachale and his Freedom Party “to enter into these elections together.”

He said Kachali’s party “subscribes to the ideals of MCP.”

While serving as State Vice-President during the Joyce Banda regime, Kachali had quit People’s Party (PP) with only few days to the 2014 Tripartite Elections.

Banda left out Kachali as a running mate and opted for Sosten Gwengwe – the presidential ticket that flopped miserably.

Joyce Banda and Kachali were expelled from Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)in December 2010 for allegedly forming parallel party structures. However, the two were on record as having said their dismissal was because they refused to endorse the presidential candidature of current DPP leader Peter Mutharika.

In April 2012, Banda ascended to the presidency in line with constitutional order after the death of former president the late Bingu wa Mutharika and picked Kachali as her Vice-President.

Before joining DPP, Kachali was treasure general of United Democratic Front (UDF), the party which Banda also served as director of women.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :