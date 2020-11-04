Malawi exam fraud forces govt to cancels MSCE, to be re-administered in March 2021: K4.5 bn
Malawi National Examination Board (Maneb) in conjunction with Ministry of Education has cancelled the Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) following a leakage of this year’s school examination papers and Minister of Education Agness Nyalonje has said the MSCE will be re-administered from March 9 2021.
Briefing journalists in Lilongwe on Wednesday, Nyalonje said government will come up with new examination that can be trusted and accepted by everyone.
According to the Minister, government will need K4.5 billion to administer new examination.
Nyalonje said the Tonse Alliance government is committed to source money for new examination despite that it will be a big task.
She said President Lazarus Chakwera is passionate about education and wants to see the exams re-administered.
Malawians have pexpressed anger that the examinations board failed to put in place security measures to prevent leakage.
Maneb executive director Gerald Chiunda told reporters that there is high possibility that the leakage was initiated at the board and there is need to properly investigate the matter.
He has since expressed disappointment over the conduct, saying government invests a lot in the administration of examination.
Chiunda said those behind leakage must be taken to task.
Stop blaming cadets, tonse alliance’s manufactured this mess, no excuse. Kuyendetsa boma is serious business. Your president chakwera is so miserable and clearly out of his depth.
Who will compensate the Parents or guardians of the children in question? What about the thousands of innocent children who did not have access to the leaked exam papers? What will be the punishment to MANEB officials? Why are you only concerned with the 4.5b kwacha that government will spend again without calculating how much parents will lose again for the same exercise and even the schools? Why all that money anyway?
that is the cost of not casting out cadets in state owned institutions. and brace for more sabotages to come from MRA, ESCOM, Immigration and MBC as well. paulos once said, ”njoka saweta”. in a bid to avoid compensation fee for them, you will pay badly for the damage they will be creating inside your circles
We were telling you to uproot all cadets planted by the previous regime.Now this is the result of the delay in appointment of new board members.
This guy is sleeping heavily. He thought the cadets would be quiet. this si a calculated move by government as well as cadets. afuna apatsane ntchito ku MANEB BUT THEY WILL STILL LEAK THE EXAM.
Macadet mwamucita bwino uyu too much sleeping moti adziona kuti dziko likuyenda bwanji ali busy kupatsa abale ake ntchito ku Police headquarters.
I have lost alot of money preparing my doata through extra teaching. It si painful for me but for govt apeza 4.5 billion
I have lost a lot of money to prepare my dota who was siting for the paper well prepared
You are the main culprit Mr Chiunda. Innocent and hard-working children will be punished here. What about us parents who will be expected to cough more money for these children’s extra classes?
K4.5 billion lost because of the act of sabotage by cadets at the board. The government is sleeping on the job. HE Chakwera is sleeping on the steering wheel and will crash the vehicle.