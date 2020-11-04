Malawi exam fraud forces govt to cancels MSCE, to be re-administered in March 2021: K4.5 bn

Malawi National Examination Board (Maneb) in conjunction with Ministry of Education has cancelled the Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) following a leakage of this year’s school examination papers and Minister of Education Agness Nyalonje has said the MSCE will be re-administered from March 9 2021.

Briefing journalists in Lilongwe on Wednesday, Nyalonje said government will come up with new examination that can be trusted and accepted by everyone.

According to the Minister, government will need K4.5 billion to administer new examination.

Nyalonje said the Tonse Alliance government is committed to source money for new examination despite that it will be a big task.

She said President Lazarus Chakwera is passionate about education and wants to see the exams re-administered.

Malawians have pexpressed anger that the examinations board failed to put in place security measures to prevent leakage.

Maneb executive director Gerald Chiunda told reporters that there is high possibility that the leakage was initiated at the board and there is need to properly investigate the matter.

He has since expressed disappointment over the conduct, saying government invests a lot in the administration of examination.

Chiunda said those behind leakage must be taken to task.

