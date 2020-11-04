Bushiri, wife out K10m each bail bond: Magistrate says couple not a flight risk!

November 4, 2020 Chomi Khumalo - Nyasa Times 5 Comments

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, his wife Mary and the other co-accused have been granted bail by the Pretoria Magistrate Court this Wednesday.

Bushiri’s at the court during previous appearance

In her ruling, the magistrate said the couple is not a flight risk as they are having a permanent resident status in South Africa.

She further ruled against State’s submission that the couple is moving assets, arguing there was no evidence to that effect.

Meanwhile, there were wild jubilations and celebrations outside the court where thousands of ECG members and Bushiri admirers have gathered in support.

Bushiri, his wife Mary and three others have been in custody for nearly two weeks.

They were arrested on February 20 and charged with fraud and money laundering.

Meanwhile, Bushiri and wife are required to provide a surety of K10 million each and required to have their travel documents remain with authorities.

Ndafera Nkhande
Ndafera Nkhande
2 hours ago

Bushiri just come home and continue God,work here if you are genuine

Kumavalo Nsamaonetsa Nyoni
Kumavalo Nsamaonetsa Nyoni
5 hours ago

It’s unheard of for a diplomat to have permanent residence in a host country.

It can only happen in Africa!!

Direct
Direct
2 hours ago
Reply to  Kumavalo Nsamaonetsa Nyoni

True

Dumb Bastard
Dumb Bastard
5 hours ago

Miracles indeed happen. The next miracle is just around the corner. Another arrest.

Mwatha
Mwatha
5 hours ago

Pakadafunda padajiwitsa galu!!! Nyamukanipo…….Beit Bridge osachedwanso

