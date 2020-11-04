Why always Maneb leakage? And why are culprits not punished? 

The story of MSCE examination leakage, always, begins as a romour from some yapping whistleblower.

Then, that romour spirals off—to contain it, Maneb officials comes menacing with three kilometer rebuttals, even sending out strictures, issuing threats of lawsuits to those in the devilish acts of spreading such ‘fake news’.

The rumour, unfortunately, doesn’t take threats; rather, it takes an oath of resisting death. It spreads like wildfire, and then boom! you have examination papers all over social media.

Embarrassed to the core, Maneb pins its tail on the buttocks, admits the leakage and blubbers that the leakage will not affect the outcome of the results or integrity of the exams’, while at same poking its eyes at the Ministry of Education to rush to the rescue.

The Ministry plays a political game of buying time as Secretary to Education Chikondano Msusa, in a statement, has done, saying: “We are in a board meeting and will come back.”

Well, let me warn you, fellow Malawians. In that meeting, they eat, drink, sign against bloated allowances and then go home after a successful scheme of protecting the culprits behind this game of leakages.

If such a meeting were that useful, we should not have been talking of leakages in 2020. Such meetings are as useless as their attendee that is why this song of leakages sounds more like a long extended John Chibadura song.

For years we have lived and suffered the wreck of these leaks, I don’t remember a year we have seen or read a report detailing the malpractice.

We have never heard of any head chopped from Maneb—the same ugly faces are always there planning leaks and destroying the future of tens of thousands of our children.

At least, these leak masters at Maneb should have had pity, just this year. These students have been buttered with COVID-19 seclusions and, really, the only way to comfort them is to leak the papers they have so waited to write?

These are key issues that President Lazarus Chakwera must been seen to be taking decisive actions. We believe, at a stroke of a pen, he must dissolve board and send these leak masters where they are supposed to be—jail.

