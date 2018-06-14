Malawi FA backs return to the rotation of World Cup hosts

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has joined the chorus of African delegates at the Fifa Congress in Russia calling for reintroduction of a rotation system for World Cup hosting after Morocco failed to land the 2026 World Cup.

The North Africans lost out to the triple bid from Canada, Mexico and United States on Wednesday by 134 to 65.

“Rotation would be a solution,” said Malawi FA president Walter Nyamilandu as quoted by BBC Sport.

Nyamilandu also called for Fifa to review joint-bids.

The FAM boss said Morocco was offering a unique experience better than the joint bid.

“Morocco was offering a unique experience in terms of tourism. It was going to be a World Cup with a difference,” he said.

By the time the 2026 finals take place, Africa will have hosted just one of 23 World Cups – while Mexico alone will have staged three separate tournaments.

The 2010 finals in South Africa only came about after football’s world governing body specifically introduced a rotation system in 2001.

This was pushed through by former Fifa president Sepp Blatter in response to South Africa’s narrow defeat to stage the 2006 World Cup, which eventually took place in Germany.

“My biggest concern is that Africa won’t be given a chance soon,” added Nyamilandu, as quoted by BBC.

“It might take a lot of years and a lot of convincing for the rest of the world to come and vote for Africa again. We had an opportunity and (the final vote) was clear testimony that Africa will not get support from the rest of the world.

“It’s going to take a long time for Africa to host the World Cup.”

Zambia FA president Andrew Kamanga suggested that Africa need to put together” one composite bid that can address all the challenges.”

Kenya FA president Nick Mwenda said “I ask myself – what is the future of the World Cup? – because if we are going to go with the numbers only, what does it mean?.”

Meanwhile, the 2018 World Cup opened in spectacular fashion as Russia defied their recent poor form to score five past Saudi Arabia and record the biggest win by the host nation in the opening game of a World Cup since 1934.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :