TNM hands over motorbike to Zampira winner a Wanderers fan

TNM Plc has handed over a monthly prize of a motorbike to Blantyre-based Be Forward Wanderers supporter Stanley Napwanga who emerged the lucky winner of Zampira Promotion.

Napwanga thanked TNM for introducing the promotion.

He said: “I am more than grateful because this is what I did not expect. Now I am thinking of what I should do with this motorbike. This is going to change my life because I will do something valuable. I would like to encourage others to participate in this promotion because it is a worthwhile.”

Speaking during the motorbike presentation at HTD in Blantyre, TNM public relations and sponsorship manager Limbani Nsapato said TNM is excited to see Mr. Napwanga living his dream through Zampira promotion.

“The handover of this motorbike is a manifestation that TNM is able to fulfil its promises. As you know, our theme for the league this season is Living the Dream and this is part of translating the theme into reality. Through Zampira promotion, we want to ensure that Malawians are able to live their dreams,” said Nsapato.

He encouraged soccer fans to continue participating in Zampira promotion and stand a chance to win a trip to Russia and scoop a motorbike in monthly prizes.

This year’s promotion has two key components with the first phase expected to run until June 30 when the Russia 2018 World Cup ticket winner shall be drawn.

The second component will run to the end of the 2018 TNM Super League season.

To enter the promotion, subscribers predict selected matches results.

