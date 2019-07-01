Malawi FA president Walter defiant despite anti-4th term bid

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu says he cannot be stampeded by the protests against his plans to seek a fourth term when the association goes to the polls in December.

He was reacting protests staged by some supporters against his bid during Airtel Top 8 final between Silver Strikers and Karonga United at Bingu National Stadium on Saturday and Sunday at Civo Stadium during a TNM Super League match between Civil Sporting Club and Be Forward Wanderers.

During the matches, dozens of supporters wore T-shirts emblazoned with Nyamilandu’s face and inscribed ‘Walter Must Fall’. They also erected placards against Nyamilandu’s bid.

The FAM boss has come under criticism for his involvement in politics, apparently for taking part in helping Democrat Progressive Party (DPP) ‘Tippex’ the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

Nyamilandu was captured wearing a DPP beret before polling when President Peter Mutharika addressed whistle-stop campaign rallies and the photograph went viral on social media

He defended his act, saying he wore the DPP beret because he likes it.

Nyamilandu, who has been FAM president for 14 years, said he is not intimidated by the supporters’ stunt.

“I won’t succumb to pressure, fear or intimidation. I will make a sober decision and will not be subjected to duress,” said Nyamilandu.

Initially, Nyamilandu announced that he would not seek a fourth term, but last month the FAM president said he had changed his mind and was reconsidering his stance.

He said he will announce his decision in three months.

Nyamilandu has also been criticised for the national team’s failure, having seen the Flames only qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals once in the past 16 years.

On a positive note, Nyamilandu has improved football infrastructure and structures. Currently, FAM has an office complex at Chiwembe in Blantyre where there’s also a hotel that generates revenue and accommodate players during camping.

During his reign, Nyamilandu has also managed to win the hearts of the corporate world as companies are coming forth to sponsor football competitions at professional and youth level.

Apart from being a member of Fifa Council, Nyamilandu is also an executive committee member of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa).

Fifa recently introduced term limits. Under the new rules, office bearers can serve three terms only.But Nyamilandu is eligible since the rules and regulations do not apply retrospectively.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :