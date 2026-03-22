Malawi Faces 59 Billion Kwacha Shortfall in Disaster Response Budget

Malawi’s government has revealed a 59 billion kwacha shortfall in its proposed 209 billion kwacha disaster response budget, following heavy rains from March 13 to 17, 2026, that affected over 21,000 households and damaged roads, bridges, and other public infrastructure.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Justin Saidi, made the announcement at Bereu in Traditional Authority Maseya while donating relief items to families staying in camps.

Social commentators say this cycle of disaster and budget gaps has become a troubling norm. Ernest Mthindwa, a noted commentator, urged the government and communities to enforce relocation policies, moving people from high-risk areas to safer ground—a measure long recommended but rarely implemented.

In 2023, an attempt by the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA) to relocate Lower Shire communities to higher ground failed, leaving the area highly vulnerable to floods. Each year, relief aid is called for, but preventive action remains minimal.

Mthindwa also highlighted the role of deforestation in worsening floods, calling on the government to promote tree planting along riverbanks and deforested areas to slow floodwaters.

The shortfall in the disaster response budget underscores a deeper problem: Malawi relies on reactive aid rather than proactive risk reduction. Without enforced relocation, environmental restoration, and long-term planning, temporary relief will continue to be inadequate.

Experts stress that breaking the cycle requires urgent, sustained action—relocating vulnerable communities, reforesting damaged areas, and committing government and citizen efforts to resilience. Until then, Malawi will face the same devastating losses every rainy season.

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